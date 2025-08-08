Bid for Lucky Number Plate online as Punjab opens e-Auction registration

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department, has opened online registration for the August 2025 auction of attractive vehicle number plates.

Applicants can sign up through the PITB e-Auction mobile app or web portal to bid on unique registration numbers for both motorcycles and cars. Registration will remain open until August 30, 2025.

According to PITB, the platform enables citizens to participate in the bidding process from home, with results displayed directly in the app for full transparency.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the initiative aims to make the process simple, fair, and free from corruption by eliminating middlemen and outdated procedures.