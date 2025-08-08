Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 8 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Friday, amid upward trend in international bullion market with the price of gold per tola surged to Rs362,200 in the local market.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,487, reaching Rs310,528.

Gold Rates Today

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams Karachi Rs362,200 Rs310,528 Lahore Rs362,200 Rs310,528 Islamabad Rs362,200 Rs310,528 Multan Rs362,200 Rs310,528 Peshawar Rs362,200 Rs310,528

The global market also witnessed an increase in gold prices. International rates climbed by $29, bringing the price to $3,395 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by APGJSA.

Silver prices followed suit, with a gain of Rs49 per tola, pushing the local rate to Rs4,059.