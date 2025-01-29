Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Reham Khan criticises societal norms in heartfelt Instagram post

British-Pakistani journalist, author, and filmmaker Reham Khan shared an old bridal photo on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional message.

The picture quickly went viral on social media, receiving mixed reactions from fans.

In the caption, the former wife of Imran Khan reflected on past hardships, quoting the verse: “Yaad-e-maazi azaab hai Ya Rab, cheen le hafiza mera” (Memories of the past are torment, O Lord, take away my remembrance).

Criticising societal norms, she stated that women are burdened with traditions, whether it’s makeup, jewelry, or the chains of responsibilities.

She also conveyed a positive message for women, saying: “Let’s change the world for our daughters, set them free. They will never be a burden, but the very hands that will support you in old age.”

Reham Khan first married Ijaz Rehman in 1993, but they divorced in 2005. Her second marriage was with former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2014, ending in divorce in 2015.

She later married American model and actor Mirza Bilal, with whom she is now happily living.

Reham Khan, husband Mirza Bilal relive Wedding Day magic in anniversary photoshoot

Latest

