Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain get UAE Golden Visa
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain thrive among the power couples of Lollywood. The duo is currently vacationing in Dubai and shared the great news of securing UAE's Golden Visa through Instagram.
The lovebirds are ecstatic to be awarded such a prestigious luxury item.
According to UAE authorities, the Golden Visa is a "long-term residence visa enabling foreign talents to live, and work or study in the UAE."
Iqra and Yasir document their life events on and off, and regularly updated their fans. In an attempt to take a break from their hectic work schedule, the couple planned a vacation to the exotic destinations in Dubai.
Aziz is widely recognised for portraying the role of Jiya in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda (2018), which earned her several awards.
Yasir Hussain in Pakistani actor and producer widely acclaimed for his comical roles in both TV and films.
