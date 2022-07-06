Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain get UAE Golden Visa
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain get UAE Golden Visa
Source: Instagram
Share

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain thrive among the power couples of Lollywood. The duo is currently vacationing in Dubai and shared the great news of securing UAE's Golden Visa through Instagram.

The lovebirds are ecstatic to be awarded such a prestigious luxury item. 

According to UAE authorities, the Golden Visa is a "long-term residence visa enabling foreign talents to live, and work or study in the UAE."  

Iqra and Yasir document their life events on and off, and regularly updated their fans. In an attempt to take a break from their hectic work schedule, the couple planned a vacation to the exotic destinations in Dubai.       

Aziz is widely recognised for portraying the role of Jiya in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda (2018), which earned her several awards. 

Yasir Hussain in Pakistani actor and producer widely acclaimed for his comical roles in both TV and films.  

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning ... 09:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

The power couple of the Pakistani showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are currently wandering Dubai's exotic ...

More From This Category
Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with ...
05:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
03:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos ...
05:10 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Babar Azam all praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new ...
04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Veteran musician Mekaal Hasan’s studio gutted ...
03:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali enjoy monsoon rain
02:01 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with family goes viral
05:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr