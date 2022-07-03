Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation

Noor Fatima
09:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)
Share

The power couple of the Pakistani showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are currently wandering Dubai's exotic destinations to escape the exhausting work routine.

They are enjoy their vacation along with their friend Maida Azmat. The duo regularly posts stunning pictures on Instagram, giving fans an insight into their lavish life.  

Iqra and Yasir did not forget to document their vacation and also shared their visit to Atlantis Aquaventure and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Fans of both stars drooled over the couple's mesmerizing pictures. The duo is surely having a blast.  

Iqra and Yasir got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed to his lady love at the LSA 2019. The couple became the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a star-studded affair. 

Aziz is widely recognized for portraying the role of Ajiya in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda. Yasir Hussain is best known for his comic roles. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July 2021. 

More From This Category
Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest ...
07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with ...
04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy
04:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill’s new beach video goes viral
03:40 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan’s killer dance moves win over ...
03:00 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Ghana Ali opens up about her husband’s first ...
01:16 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest picture
07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr