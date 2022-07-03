Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation

The power couple of the Pakistani showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are currently wandering Dubai's exotic destinations to escape the exhausting work routine.

They are enjoy their vacation along with their friend Maida Azmat. The duo regularly posts stunning pictures on Instagram, giving fans an insight into their lavish life.

Iqra and Yasir did not forget to document their vacation and also shared their visit to Atlantis Aquaventure and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Fans of both stars drooled over the couple's mesmerizing pictures. The duo is surely having a blast.

Iqra and Yasir got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed to his lady love at the LSA 2019. The couple became the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a star-studded affair.

Aziz is widely recognized for portraying the role of Ajiya in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda. Yasir Hussain is best known for his comic roles. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July 2021.