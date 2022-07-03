Imran Khan's billionaire friend wins defamation suit against Indian news channel
Web Desk
10:42 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Imran Khan's billionaire friend wins defamation suit against Indian news channel
Source: @asiftanvir (Instagram)/screengrab
Share

LONDON – Aneel Musarrat, the British tycoon and a close friend of former Pakistani premier Imran Khan, has won a defamation suit against the Indian news channel Republic Bharat in London.

The Indian right-wing English-language news channel had accused Aneel Mussarat of spreading terror in India.

Following the Hindutva-inspired propaganda, the renowned businessman had moved the UK court against Republic’s British broadcaster Worldview Media Network as he was called as ‘stooge of the Pakistani spy agency’ in 'The Debate' programme hosted by rabble-rouser TV host Arnab Goswami.

Mussarat maintained that his picture was broadcast and he does not think freedom of expression extends to fraternising with people. He told the court that the allegations caused serious harm to his reputation.

The hate-monger anchor presented the show with title saying “Should Bollywood declare any links to pro-Pakistan, pro-terror, anti-India individuals and groups?” and “Should Bollywood renounce any links with Pakistanis who take a pro-terrorist line?”

Following the arguments, Deputy Master of the Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court, Claire Toogood, remarked that no evidence supported Aneel Mussarat’s link with the Pakistani spy agency.

It was reported that Republic TV counsel did not appear and the judgement was announced in the absence of the defendant.

Judge Deputy Master Toogood QC also awarded legal costs of £37,500 to Mussarat and £10000 in damages as Aneel Mussarat had sought only token damages, per reports.

Speaking with media correspondents, the British tycoon trashed working for any spy agency. He added that an Indian firebrand anchor aired several programmes defaming him.

Aneel has links with the A-listers of Bollywood including Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and many others.

He also has his roots in Pakistan primarily due to his interest in the political landscape of the country and his closeness with the PTI chief.

Reham Khan tenders unconditional apology to Aneel ... 12:31 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The British-Pakistani journalist and ex-wife of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Reham Khan tendered ...

Imran Khan headed to London in September 2016 to attend the star-studded wedding ceremony of Aneel's sister Saira where he also spoke to the guests, in his second speech delivered at any nuptial ceremony.

More From This Category
Balochistan's first woman SHO takes charge
11:24 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Search operation under way for missing French ...
08:25 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest ...
07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Pakistani ace climber Shehroze Kashif rues lack ...
06:53 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Govt to issue red notice to bring back Farah ...
06:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Junaid Safdar graduates from Cambridge law school
05:52 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest picture
07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr