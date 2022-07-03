Balochistan's first woman SHO takes charge
Web Desk
08:58 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Balochistan's first woman SHO takes charge
Source: Govt. of Balochistan (Twitter)
Share

QUETTA – Police in the country’s southwest Balochistan Province have picked their first woman Station House Officer (SHO).

The top cop of the mineral-rich province Abdul Khaliq Sheikh appointed Sobia Khanum as an officer in-charge at the Cantt Police Station in Quetta.

IGP Sheikh, hailing services of the woman officer, said that women officers were performing their duties with due professionalism.

The development comes months after the most impoverished province of the South Asian nation launched its first women's police station in a bid to make law enforcement more accessible to women.

The maiden police station for women was inaugurated by the then Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt.

The police station dedicated to women came into existence nearly three decades after the first such facility was set up in Pakistan by the first Muslim woman Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Balochistan sets up first police station for women 06:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

QUETTA – The Balochistan administration has launched the first women's police station in a bid to make the law ...

The southwestern region is known for poor development indicators and low literacy rate – less than 27 percent among women.

More From This Category
Search operation under way for missing French ...
08:25 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Pakistani ace climber Shehroze Kashif rues lack ...
06:53 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Govt to issue red notice to bring back Farah ...
06:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Junaid Safdar graduates from Cambridge law school
05:52 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
After Punjab, Sindh allows markets to remain open ...
05:24 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Pakistan announces 5 holidays on Eidul Adha
02:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest picture
07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr