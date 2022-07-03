Balochistan's first woman SHO takes charge
Share
QUETTA – Police in the country’s southwest Balochistan Province have picked their first woman Station House Officer (SHO).
The top cop of the mineral-rich province Abdul Khaliq Sheikh appointed Sobia Khanum as an officer in-charge at the Cantt Police Station in Quetta.
IGP Sheikh, hailing services of the woman officer, said that women officers were performing their duties with due professionalism.
The development comes months after the most impoverished province of the South Asian nation launched its first women's police station in a bid to make law enforcement more accessible to women.
The maiden police station for women was inaugurated by the then Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt.
The police station dedicated to women came into existence nearly three decades after the first such facility was set up in Pakistan by the first Muslim woman Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
Balochistan sets up first police station for women 06:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
QUETTA – The Balochistan administration has launched the first women's police station in a bid to make the law ...
The southwestern region is known for poor development indicators and low literacy rate – less than 27 percent among women.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistani fans excited but were Ms. Marvel scenes really shot in ...08:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Balochistan's first woman SHO takes charge08:58 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Search operation under way for missing French paraglider in Gilgit ...08:25 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with wife goes viral04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy04:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022