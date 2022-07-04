Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 04, 2022
08:34 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 04, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|204
|206
|Euro
|EUR
|211.25
|213.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|245
|248
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|55.15
|56
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|53.4
|54.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|138.94
|140.19
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|544.12
|548.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|158.44
|159.79
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.54
|30.79
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.64
|28.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|26.08
|26.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.59
|2.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|666.57
|671.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.43
|46.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|126.64
|127.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.55
|20.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|532.18
|536.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|56.22
|56.72
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|146.42
|147.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|19.8
|20.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|212.66
|214.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.94
|6.04
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 4.61%11:17 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Petroleum dealers warns of countrywide strike over low profit10:48 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Muzaffar Ali Ranja appointed chairman of Prime Minister’s ...09:59 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz felicitates US on Independence Day09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Shoaib Akhtar shares unique view of Holy Kaaba09:04 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest picture
07:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation09:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with wife goes viral04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy04:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022