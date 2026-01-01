Gold begins New Year with Rs2,400 per tola drop

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded a significant decline in domestic market of Pakistan on first trading of the New Year 2026.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price dropped by Rs2,400 to reach Rs454,562.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs2,058, bringing the new rate to Rs389,713.

The precious commodity registered whooping increase of Rs184,362per tola in outgoing year of 2025, reflecting increasing interest of investors in the safe haven due to economic uncertainties.

The per tola price closed at Rs456,962 at the end of 2025 compared to Rs272,600 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the New Year with a remarkable surge, crossing the 176,000-point mark for the first time in its history, driven by a strong buying spree.

During Thursday’s intraday trading, the KSE-100 index surged by 2,078 points, reaching an all-time high of 176,132.52 points, compared to the previous close of 174,054.32 points.

The rally was particularly strong in sectors like cement, oil and gas, packaging, and fertilizers, with investors displaying strong confidence in the market on the first trading day of 2026.

Pakistan’s economy is showing positive growth, supported by a broad industrial recovery, strong agricultural performance, and effective fiscal policies that resulted in a surplus for the first quarter of FY2026, according to the Federal Ministry of Finance’s Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for December 2025.