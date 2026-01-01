Pakistan, China exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India have exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities as part of an ongoing bilateral agreement.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi confirmed it during weekly press briefing on Thursday.

At the start of the new year, both countries exchanged their lists of prisoners, he said.

Pakistan shared a list of 257 Indian prisoners, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs provided their list to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

Andrabi also stated that the exchange of nuclear facilities lists, as per the longstanding agreement between the two nations, took place on January 1st.

Under this agreement, signed on December 31, 1988, both countries are required to exchange updated lists of nuclear installations and facilities annually.

In addition, the spokesperson welcomed regional efforts to restore peace in Yemen, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Andrabi also condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, asserting that Pakistan fully supports Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.