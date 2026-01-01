Parents stunned as ‘Dead’ Baby breathes again at Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI – A shocking incident at Holy Family Hospital, a newborn was mistakenly declared dead by doctors, only to be found alive when the parents came to receive the tud.

The child was born yesterday to woman named Robina and was initially in critical condition. Doctors, acting in haste, issued a death certificate, which carried the doctor’s stamp and signature, and the parents were informed that the baby had passed away.

However, when parents went to collect the baby, they discovered that the newborn was breathing and even receiving oxygen through a mask. Hospital authorities said the child had experienced Lazarus Syndrome, a rare condition where breathing temporarily stops but life is not at risk.

The hospital has formed a committee to investigate the incident and promised that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for issuing the erroneous death certificate.

The case has raised serious concerns among citizens regarding the hospital’s postnatal care and procedures, sparking widespread worry in the city.