Newborn dies, another suffers burn injuries in incubator mishap at Lahore's Children Hospital

LAHORE – A newborn died due to the alleged negligence of paramedics at Children's Hospital, Lahore.
Reports in media suggest that an infant died of burns, while another suffered injuries after they were exposed to overheating in incubators on Sunday night.
The tots were reportedly placed in incubators to provide heat but in the tragic incident, one lost his life while the other burnt due to severe negligence by physicians and medical staff.
Following the outrage, Hospital Vice Chancellor Dr. Masood Sadiq formed an inquiry committee led by Medical Director Prof Javed Iqbal. The committee further includes a biomedical engineer to investigate the technical aspect of the matter.
As the media catches the air of the matter, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi rushed to the state-run medical facility where he was briefed over the incident. He also visited different departments of the hospital to review facilities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
