Newborn dies, another suffers burn injuries in incubator mishap at Lahore's Children Hospital

LAHORE – A newborn died due to the alleged negligence of paramedics at Children's Hospital, Lahore.

Reports in media suggest that an infant died of burns, while another suffered injuries after they were exposed to overheating in incubators on Sunday night.

The tots were reportedly placed in incubators to provide heat but in the tragic incident, one lost his life while the other burnt due to severe negligence by physicians and medical staff.

Following the outrage, Hospital Vice Chancellor Dr. Masood Sadiq formed an inquiry committee led by Medical Director Prof Javed Iqbal. The committee further includes a biomedical engineer to investigate the technical aspect of the matter.

As the media catches the air of the matter, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi rushed to the state-run medical facility where he was briefed over the incident. He also visited different departments of the hospital to review facilities.