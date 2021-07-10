PMD makes major announcement on first Monsoon spell

ISLAMABAD – The first spell of monsoon is likely to continue for next two days in the federal capital and various other parts of the country, Pakistan's Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Met Office spokesperson Dr Zaheer Babar said monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating towards upper parts of the country.

During the spell, rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Met Office also warned possibility of damages due to wind-storm during the rain spell.