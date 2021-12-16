PM Imran reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism as Pakistan mourns Peshawar school massacre

Opposition leaders call for implementing National Action Plan on one of the darkest day of country's history
01:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
PM Imran reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism as Pakistan mourns Peshawar school massacre
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated that he would never let down the survivors and parents of the martyred children as the nation observe the seventh anniversary of Peshawar Army Public School (APS) carnage which claimed the lives of nearly 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Recalling one of the darkest days, the premier said Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism. I reiterate we will never let down the survivors and parents of our martyred children. There is zero tolerance for violence and those using it as a tool.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, and other lawmakers of ruling and opposition sides have condoled the tragic incident.

“December 16 will always remain a painful day for the nation, one whose memory bleeds our hearts. Have we learned any lessons & corrected our course? When will we sincerely put our heads together for better future of our children? There are too many questions but too few answers”, PML-N leader wrote on Twitter.

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs saying the state will remain indebted until conspirers, planners and killers of APS students would not be held accountable and given exemplary punishments.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the nation was still waiting for justice in the APS tragedy. He also leader vowed to raise the voice for the terrorism-hit people.

A number of schools across Pakistan held ceremonies for the innocent souls who were martyred in APS Peshawar.

The attack that was executed with the help of Indian and Afghan intelligence shocked the entire world as terrorists stormed inside the army-run school and open fire at children who were attending classes at the time.

Umer Mansoor, the commander of the banned TTP, had claimed responsibility for the carnage. He was reportedly killed in a US drone strike in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan two years after the attack.

Following the deadly attacks, then-premier Nawaz Sharif launched a comprehensive strategy to defeat terror groups. All militants, who were involved in the attack was executed. The military courts, established soon after the attack, awarded death sentences to 310 militants, and scores of them have been executed so far.

