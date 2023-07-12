IMF Executive Board meets today to review Pakistan's bailout agreement

KARACHI – The International Monetary Fund IMF’s executive board is meeting today to review the $3 billion Standby Arrangement with Pakistan to release the first tranche of $1.1 billion as part of the loan programme.
The crisis hit Pakistan and the US-based lender reached a staff-level agreement last month to inject much-needed funds as extensive delay in negotiations pushed the South Asian nation to the brink of default.
Meanwhile, the Standby Agreement is subject to approval by the Executive Board of the multilateral lender.
Islamabad was earlier expecting $2.5 billion from the IMF lender but was given $3 billion. The country of 250 million earlier cleared eight of the 11 listed programme reviews, with the ninth review pending since November 2022.
Sharif led government earlier assured IMF, that no new tax amnesty will be introduced as the country is facing a worse debt crisis in recent times. Finance Ministry also removed trade barriers and upholding commitments to other financial institutions.
The government also made changes in 2023-24 budget which was revised to meet IMF conditions in a last ditch effort to secure bailout funds.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|284.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197.5
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.62
|751.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|216
|218
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.68
|39.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.25
|41.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.68
|919.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.56
|175.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.67
|734.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.27
|317.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
