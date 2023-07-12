Search

Pakistan

House fire in Lahore’s Bhati Gate kills 10 family members

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 12 Jul, 2023
House fire in Lahore’s Bhati Gate kills 10 family members
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A midnight inferno killed 10 family members, including women and children, in a dilapidated house in walled city of provincial capital Lahore on Wednesday.

Rescue officials told the media that a fire broke out in the house in Muhala Samian inside the Bhati Gate area after a short-circuit and at least 10 people including were burnt alive.

Fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the house, located in a congested area, and doused the fire after hours.

After rescue efforts, the dead bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.

Locals described panicked occupants of the house were stranded as huge smoke billowed after the massive blaze while firefighters had difficulty in dousing the fire in the wake of congested streets.

Five killed in Jehlum cylinder blast

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

US consul general Lahore deepens bilateral partnership, appreciates rich cultural heritage of Punjab

01:29 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri kills another man in Karachi; death tally rises to 6

11:05 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Drone carrying drugs worth millions of rupees crashes in Lahore

02:34 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Children among 4 killed, over dozen injured as monsoon rain lashes Lahore for second day

02:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding hits Lahore as monsoon rains lash parts of Punjab

09:42 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Naegleria alert: First patient suffering from brain-eating amoeba passes away in Lahore

09:51 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

