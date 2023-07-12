House fire in Lahore’s Bhati Gate kills 10 family members

LAHORE – A midnight inferno killed 10 family members, including women and children, in a dilapidated house in walled city of provincial capital Lahore on Wednesday.
Rescue officials told the media that a fire broke out in the house in Muhala Samian inside the Bhati Gate area after a short-circuit and at least 10 people including were burnt alive.
Fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the house, located in a congested area, and doused the fire after hours.
After rescue efforts, the dead bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.
Locals described panicked occupants of the house were stranded as huge smoke billowed after the massive blaze while firefighters had difficulty in dousing the fire in the wake of congested streets.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|284.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197.5
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.62
|751.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|216
|218
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.68
|39.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.25
|41.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.68
|919.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.56
|175.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.67
|734.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.27
|317.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
