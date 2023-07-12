House fire in Lahore’s Bhati Gate kills 10 family members

LAHORE – A midnight inferno killed 10 family members, including women and children, in a dilapidated house in walled city of provincial capital Lahore on Wednesday.

Rescue officials told the media that a fire broke out in the house in Muhala Samian inside the Bhati Gate area after a short-circuit and at least 10 people including were burnt alive.

Fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the house, located in a congested area, and doused the fire after hours.

After rescue efforts, the dead bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.

Locals described panicked occupants of the house were stranded as huge smoke billowed after the massive blaze while firefighters had difficulty in dousing the fire in the wake of congested streets.