Five killed in Jehlum cylinder blast

JHELUM – A destructive explosion caused by a cylinder blast occurred at a three-story hotel on GT Road in Jhelum on Sunday.
Tragically, at least five lives were lost, and numerous people sustained injuries in the incident. Rescue 1122 sources have confirmed that amidst the chaos, 35 individuals became trapped under the debris caused by the powerful blast.
Efforts are currently underway by rescue teams consisting of police, civil defence personnel, and brave civilians to clear the wreckage and safely evacuate the injured individuals from the building.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) have assumed control of the relief operations in the aftermath of this devastating event. They are overseeing the process and ensuring effective coordination among the rescue teams.
In response to the influx of injured individuals, an emergency situation has been declared at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to manage the situation effectively.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
