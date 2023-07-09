Search

Pakistan

Five killed in Jehlum cylinder blast

Web Desk 02:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
JHELUM – A destructive explosion caused by a cylinder blast occurred at a three-story hotel on GT Road in Jhelum on Sunday.

Tragically, at least five lives were lost, and numerous people sustained injuries in the incident. Rescue 1122 sources have confirmed that amidst the chaos, 35 individuals became trapped under the debris caused by the powerful blast.

Efforts are currently underway by rescue teams consisting of police, civil defence personnel, and brave civilians to clear the wreckage and safely evacuate the injured individuals from the building.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) have assumed control of the relief operations in the aftermath of this devastating event. They are overseeing the process and ensuring effective coordination among the rescue teams.

In response to the influx of injured individuals, an emergency situation has been declared at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to manage the situation effectively.

