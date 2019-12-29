Eighteen injured in Islamabad cylinder blast
09:25 AM | 29 Dec, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD - At least 18 people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in inside a hotel in Jinnah Supermarket area on Saturday.
The blast was so powerful, according to police, that it shattered windows of the hotel, besides damaging the vehicles parked near the place of incident.
The injured, mostly from the restaurant’s kitchen staff, were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Initial probe says the blast occurred due to gas leakage.
- Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Romanian woman dies after catching fire during operation11:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir coverage09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- CPEC Phase-II to get additional stimulus in 202009:27 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to peace, PM Imran tells ...07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019