PM Shehbaz meets King Charles, British PM Sunak, calls for joint commission to boost ties

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 6 May, 2023
Source: Marriyum_A/Twitter

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday interacted with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a two-day Commonwealth leaders' summit being held in London.

The premier congratulated British officials on outstanding arrangements made for the coronation ceremony of the new king and expressed deep admiration for support during last year’s catastrophic floods.

To further boost ties between Islamabad and London, PM Shehbaz proposed the establishment of a joint commission which will help the two sides to advance cooperation in several fields.

British PM Sunak and King Charles III also praised the Pakistani diaspora in the country for its role in the development.

Pakistani Prime Minister also attended a meeting of leaders from Commonwealth countries, where he called Charles III's accession to the throne as 'the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations known as the Commonwealth', PM office said in a statement.

Sharif also called on leaders to reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and an even stronger sense of purpose.

