Pakistan PM likely to attend last rituals of Queen Elizabeth II

02:50 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Pakistan PM likely to attend last rituals of Queen Elizabeth II
Source: File Photo/Royal Family
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to attend the last rituals of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of Britain who died on September 8.

The premier is expected to make a stopover in London while enrooting to New York where he will be attending a session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23.

PM Shehbaz Sharif would reach London on September 18 and head to New York next day after attending the funeral of the Queen.

A day earlier, the Queen’s coffin, borne on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery departed Buckingham Palace, and travelled down the Mall to the Palace of Westminster.

“On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place,” the official statement read.

Pakistan to observe day of mourning for Queen ... 04:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has announced a day of state mourning on September 12 on the death of Queen ...

