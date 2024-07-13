Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui sworn in as CJ of Sindh High Court

KARACHI - Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui has taken oath as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Sindh High Court began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered the oath of office to Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, judges, chief secretary, inspector general of police, former judges, and representatives of the Bar Associations, along with a large number of lawyers.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui also read the notification of his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court. Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui will assume the responsibilities of the 27th Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

The Supreme Judicial Commission had earlier approved the appointment of Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui as the acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court. Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui has been performing duties as the acting Chief Justice since the appointment of former Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi to the Supreme Court.

Born on August 12, 1965, Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui obtained his LLB degree from the University of Karachi. He began his career as an advocate in 1992 and enrolled as an advocate of the High Court in 1994. In 2008, he was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court. He took oath as a judge of the Sindh High Court in 2012.