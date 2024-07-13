Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia arrests over 20,000 for violating residency, labor laws in massive crackdown

Web Desk
07:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has launched a sweeping crackdown on individuals violating residency, work, and border security laws.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 20,093 people across the kingdom from July 4th to July 10; joint inspection campaigns arrested individuals from various regions.

As far as the details are concerned, 12,460 were found to be in violation of residency regulations, 5,400 breached border security protocols, and 2,233 were in contravention of labor laws, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Regarding the nationalities, 1,737 individuals attempted illegal entry into the country, with Yemenis comprising 42 percent, Ethiopians 57 percent, and 1 percent from other nationalities.

Additionally, 49 individuals were arrested for attempting to leave the kingdom unlawfully, while another 16 were apprehended for aiding violators by transporting, sheltering, or employing them.

Currently, 19,841 expatriates (18,209 men and 1,632 women) are undergoing legal procedures and of those detained, 9,438 have been advised to contact their respective embassies or consulates for proper travel documentation. Meanwhile, 3,833 individuals are arranging their departure bookings, and 11,655 have been repatriated.

The Ministry of Interior has emphasized severe penalties for those involved in facilitating illegal entries or providing aid to violators, including up to 15 years of imprisonment and fines of up to SAR1 million. Vehicles and properties used for transport or shelter could also face confiscation as announced by the authorities who are very strict on enforcing laws and regulations related to residency and immigration.

Highlighting the gravity of such offenses, the ministry has also urged citizens and residents to report violations through emergency hotlines: 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 elsewhere in the kingdom.

The government of Saudi Arabia had also advised during the Hajj season to avoid any violations and apply for a Hajj permit for performing the religious pilgrimage; some of those who died during the spiritual journey lacked such a permit.

