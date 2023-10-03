Pakistan sets deadline to deport Illegal immigrants, confirms interior minister

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal government of Pakistan announced to deport all those immigrants who are residing in the country illegally.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti clarified that the immigrants have been given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country or else face deportation.

'Pakistan is the only country permitting entry of people even without a passport,' the minister decried.

Sarfraz Bugti said a task force has also been constituted which will look into the matter and take action accordingly against illegal immigrants.

The minister highlighted that there had been irregularities in the issuance of national identity cards and warned that stern action would be taken against those who tamper with Nadra's family tree;

The interior minister explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated and a task force would spring into action against illegal properties.

The minister pointed out that a web portal is being established so that citizens can report any illegal activity related to smuggling.

'The names of those who provide any information related to illegal activities would be kept secret,' the minister elaborated.

Sarfraz Bugti said the aim of these initiatives was to bring our own house in order and those who secure visas legally would not be impacted at all.

'We are not focusing on immigrants from Afghanistan only as our focus is on all illegal immigrants,' clarified the minister.