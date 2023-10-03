Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s hope for gold in Asian Games out of javelin throw race

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, which is confidence of winning the South Asian country a gold, on Tuesday pulled out of the Asian Games 2023 being played in Hangzhou, China.

He has to withdraw from the games due to knee injury. His doctor has advised him against participating in the games as it could worsen the injury.

The development comes a day after the athlete appealed to nation for prayers ahead of his participation in the Asian Games.

Earlier this year, Arshad Nadeem etched his name in history as he became the first Pakistani to win a medal at World Athletics Championship.

The Pakistan athlete remained runner up after close contest with India's Neeraj Chopra. He got silver medal with his best throw of 87.82m in third attempt.

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower from India, got gold with his best throw of 88.17m, while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch ranked third.

The star Pakistani sportsman who from a small town, Khanewal, located in Punjab province, created history as he brought his country the first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.