Aima Baig opens up about battle with depression, and suicide attempt

Aima Baig currently stands as one of Pakistan's foremost musicians, boasting a successful career replete with numerous original soundtracks (OSTs) and hit songs to her credit.

Yet, behind this dazzling success, Baig has weathered her fair share of personal challenges, which she candidly discussed in a recent interview with Fuchsia magazine.

Aima fondly recounted how, until her mother's passing, she would sleep beside her every night. Remarkably, when her mother departed from this world, Aima found herself unable to shed tears. Paradoxically, this apparent emotional numbness triggered a persistent battle with depression that she has courageously grappled with for several years. It's worth noting that her mother played a pivotal role in supporting and nurturing her budding singing career.

In a moment of vulnerability, Baig also disclosed a harrowing chapter in her life. Following a period of intense turmoil, notably the Talulah Mair controversy, Aima's emotional turmoil reached such a depth that she contemplated taking her own life.

Fortunately, her father emerged as her unwavering pillar of strength during this dark episode. He saved her in her time of need and provided the solace and guidance she desperately required, reminding her of the importance of family in her life. Subsequently, she sought solace and healing through a pilgrimage to Umrah, a journey that played a pivotal role in pulling her back from the abyss of despair she had been navigating.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.