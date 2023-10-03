Aima Baig opens up about battle with depression, and suicide attempt

Aima Baig currently stands as one of Pakistan's foremost musicians, boasting a successful career replete with numerous original soundtracks (OSTs) and hit songs to her credit.
Yet, behind this dazzling success, Baig has weathered her fair share of personal challenges, which she candidly discussed in a recent interview with Fuchsia magazine.
Aima fondly recounted how, until her mother's passing, she would sleep beside her every night. Remarkably, when her mother departed from this world, Aima found herself unable to shed tears. Paradoxically, this apparent emotional numbness triggered a persistent battle with depression that she has courageously grappled with for several years. It's worth noting that her mother played a pivotal role in supporting and nurturing her budding singing career.
In a moment of vulnerability, Baig also disclosed a harrowing chapter in her life. Following a period of intense turmoil, notably the Talulah Mair controversy, Aima's emotional turmoil reached such a depth that she contemplated taking her own life.
Fortunately, her father emerged as her unwavering pillar of strength during this dark episode. He saved her in her time of need and provided the solace and guidance she desperately required, reminding her of the importance of family in her life. Subsequently, she sought solace and healing through a pilgrimage to Umrah, a journey that played a pivotal role in pulling her back from the abyss of despair she had been navigating.
On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
