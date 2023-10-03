Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sets Paris Fashion Week 2023 ablaze

The virtual world is ablaze with awe as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2023, stealing the spotlight with her breathtaking appearance.

The diva left spectators spellbound as images and videos from the event flooded the internet. Her showstopper moment featured a dazzling custom couture gold gown crafted by the renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

What truly dazzled fans and fashion enthusiasts alike was Aishwarya's striking departure from her signature poker-straight hair. She embraced the latest trend with va-va-voom curls, accentuated by caramel highlights, a departure from her often-criticized hairstyle that obscured her face and beauty. Over the years, she had faced criticism from paparazzi, trolls, and even her fans for sticking to the same hairstyle.

Internet comments poured in, showering praise on the graceful diva. Her runway appearance harkened back to the golden days when she mesmerized millions with her unparalleled beauty. In a memorable twist, she was also captured sharing a moment with Kendall Jenner, the youngest member of the KarJenner clan.

However, amidst the global applause, a surprising silence echoed from the Bachchan family's ladies' clan. Despite Jaya, Shweta, and Navya being in Paris on the same day, none of them publicly supported Aishwarya's performance.

Interestingly, the following day Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut on the same ramp, prompting Shweta to share an emotional note on her Instagram account. The absence of Shweta's appreciation for Aishwarya raises questions.