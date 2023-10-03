Search

Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sets Paris Fashion Week 2023 ablaze

Web Desk
05:51 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sets Paris Fashion Week 2023 ablaze
Source: Instagram

The virtual world is ablaze with awe as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2023, stealing the spotlight with her breathtaking appearance.

The diva left spectators spellbound as images and videos from the event flooded the internet. Her showstopper moment featured a dazzling custom couture gold gown crafted by the renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

What truly dazzled fans and fashion enthusiasts alike was Aishwarya's striking departure from her signature poker-straight hair. She embraced the latest trend with va-va-voom curls, accentuated by caramel highlights, a departure from her often-criticized hairstyle that obscured her face and beauty. Over the years, she had faced criticism from paparazzi, trolls, and even her fans for sticking to the same hairstyle.

Internet comments poured in, showering praise on the graceful diva.  Her runway appearance harkened back to the golden days when she mesmerized millions with her unparalleled beauty. In a memorable twist, she was also captured sharing a moment with Kendall Jenner, the youngest member of the KarJenner clan.

However, amidst the global applause, a surprising silence echoed from the Bachchan family's ladies' clan. Despite Jaya, Shweta, and Navya being in Paris on the same day, none of them publicly supported Aishwarya's performance.

Interestingly, the following day Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut on the same ramp, prompting Shweta to share an emotional note on her Instagram account. The absence of Shweta's appreciation for Aishwarya raises questions. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:55 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Pakistani cricket commentator Zainab Abbas "humbled" to grace ICC ...

04:44 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Bonjour Paris! Yumna Zaidi nails the classic French girl look

03:49 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Naimal Khawar slays street fashion in Tokyo trip

09:33 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Here's the nomination list of LUX Style Awards 2023

06:41 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Yashma Gill's latest reel sets internet on fire

01:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Ali Zafar starts composing World Cup 2023 anthem

Advertisement

Latest

07:46 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Security forces kill ten terrorists in Tank operation

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.52 174.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.22 756.22
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 314.22 316.72
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 3 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Karachi PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Islamabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Peshawar PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Quetta PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sialkot PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Attock PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujranwala PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Jehlum PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Multan PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Bahawalpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujrat PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nawabshah PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Chakwal PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Hyderabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nowshehra PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sargodha PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Faisalabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Mirpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: