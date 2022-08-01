Hareem Farooq requests help for flood-stricken people in Balochistan
Web Desk
11:16 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Source: Hareem Farooq (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq has stepped forward and shared her two cents regarding the deteriorating situation in Balochistan during the ongoing flooding season.

The Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka star vocalised her opinion and stated that every Pakistani needs to help and support the people there, as one nation.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Dobara Phir Se actor commented on the ongoing flood situation in Balochistan and across the country.

"Despite of all the problems we all have these days we must step up and look to Baluchistan. The current situation there is at catastrophic level due to flooding and we as a nation need to step up and help them. One for all and all for one", tweeted the Heer Maan Ja actor.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority briefed the prime minister about the relief activities.

The PM's visit come as the death toll in flood affected districts of Balochistan has surged to 136 while 70 persons have been injured.

PM Shehbaz arrives in flood-hit Balochistan as ... 11:41 AM | 1 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood ...

