Hareem Farooq requests help for flood-stricken people in Balochistan
Share
Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq has stepped forward and shared her two cents regarding the deteriorating situation in Balochistan during the ongoing flooding season.
The Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka star vocalised her opinion and stated that every Pakistani needs to help and support the people there, as one nation.
Taking to the Twitter handle, the Dobara Phir Se actor commented on the ongoing flood situation in Balochistan and across the country.
"Despite of all the problems we all have these days we must step up and look to Baluchistan. The current situation there is at catastrophic level due to flooding and we as a nation need to step up and help them. One for all and all for one", tweeted the Heer Maan Ja actor.
Despite of all the problems we all have these days we must step up and look to Baluchistan. The current situation there is at catastrophic level due to flooding and we as a nation need to step up and help them. One for all and all for one— Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) July 30, 2022
Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. The Chairman National Disaster Management Authority briefed the prime minister about the relief activities.
The PM's visit come as the death toll in flood affected districts of Balochistan has surged to 136 while 70 persons have been injured.
PM Shehbaz arrives in flood-hit Balochistan as ... 11:41 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Australian skipper Pat Cummins marries longtime love Becky Boston in ...11:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Hareem Farooq requests help for flood-stricken people in Balochistan11:16 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Quetta Corps Commander among six feared dead as Pakistan Army ...10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Flood devastation: PM Shehbaz orders action over poor arrangements ...10:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Merub Ali reacts to brutal trolling over her weight10:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022