Ahad Raza Mir’s mother reacts to reports of his separation from Sajal Aly

KARACHI – Reports of divorce between Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have left their fans and followers shocked.

The couple is said to have parted their ways just two years after their marriage.

Amid all the hype about their divorce, Ahad's mother Samra Raza has requested people to pray for the couple going through a hard time.

A fan account, which goes by the name ahadfan_no1, shared a screenshot of a conversation with the mother of the Ehd e Wafa actor.

In the brief conversation, Samra thanked the person for lending support in hard times and asked for prayers for the star couple.

As some fans expressed the hope that Sajal and Ahad will reunite, major part of the conversation was censored to keep family's privacy.

Ahad’s mother is said to be very ‘close’ to Sajal Aly and her siblings since they got hitched at an intimate nikah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Samra’s remarks on the development are said to be the first direct statement from the family as Sajal and Ahad have not addressed the topic directly.

The Aangan star also shared a close relationship with his mother as he shared a heartfelt note for her on Mother’s Day, saying she is the most ‘amazing’ and ‘kind hearted’ woman.

Divorce rumours spread when Sajal removed Ahad’s name from her Instagram and went back to her maiden name Sajal Aly on the handle.

Pakistani stars tied the knot in March 2020 and their wedding was the most-talked-about event. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the snaps.