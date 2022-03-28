Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
10:12 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Jhallar Fort in North Waziristan District, the military's media affairs wing said Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said forces conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the mountainous region.

The militants hiding in the area opened fire at security forces and attempted to flee which led to an intense exchange of fire. Meanwhile, officials also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of terrorists.

A deceased miscreant was identified as Zar Saadullah while the identity of others was yet to be ascertained, ISPR said adding that all members of the proscribed organisation were involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Local residents appreciated the operation and vowed to extend their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the state broadcaster quoted the ISPR as saying.

