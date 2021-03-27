Watch Sajal Aly, Zara Noor Abbas and Saboor Aly dance their hearts out at friend's Mehndi

Pakistani weddings are all about lavish decor and scrumptious food. But with a celebrity wedding across the block, things get more interesting.

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly and others attended the Mehndi ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi.

Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone dances their heart out but one thing that stood out was the energetic bhangra dance.

Sajal Aly, Zara Noor Abbas and Saboor Aly's dance has taken the internet by storm as they shake a leg with the groom.

The killer dance moves of our gorgeous actresses have left the fans swooning. Sajal can be seen grooving with Umair and the video of them has taken the internet by storm.

The celebrity gang danced their heart out on the beats of the drum.

Yasir Hussain and Saboor Aly owned the dance floor as they showed off some kickass dance moves at the wedding.

Sajal and Ahad who were out of sight were spotted together with Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Saboor Aly, and many more. Moreover, Urwa Hocane was also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Saboor Aly won hearts with her bhangra dance at the wedding of her friend.