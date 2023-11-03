  

Rajieen, an anthem for Palestinians produced by 25 artists West Asia and North Africa

Noor Fatima
03:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Projecting a remarkable display of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, 25 artists from West Asia and North Africa (WANA) came together to create Rajieen, a moving anthem that resonates with the Muslim world's support and sympathy for Palestinians and their unwavering resilience against Israeli forces. 

The project is an extraordinary feat created by Nasir AlBashir, an acclaimed Jordanian producer and multi-instrumentalist, and production from Egyptian singer-songwriter and producer Marwan Moussa and producer Amr Shomali. The sound track sits as a powerful anthem to call the world to unite on humanitarian grounds.

Artists gathered at Levant Studios in Amman, as per GQ, while others participated remotely in the shooting process. 

The participating artists include Saif Safadi, Dana Salah, Ghalia Chaker, Afroto, Nordo, Saif Shroof, Akhras, Issam AlNajjar, Amir Eid, Balti, Wessam Qutub, Dina Wideidi, Bataineh, Omar Rammal, AlYung, Randar, Vortex, Small X, ALA, Fuad Gritli, Donia Wael, Zeyne, Marwan Moussa, Dafencii, and former GQ Middle East cover star, Marwan Pablo.

The brain behind Rajieen includes Nasir AlBashir, Palestinian-Jordanian writer and actor Hayat Abu Samra, Jordanian creative director Farah Hourani, Reem Kanj, co-founder of Ego & East Talent Management, Founder of Beirut Records & International Artist Manager Hiba Abou Haidar, Libyan director Ahmad Kwifiya, and Palestinian filmmaker Omar Rammal.

Fusing hip-hop, rap, Arabic backbeats, and soulful elements, Rajieen stands besides legendary compositions like We Are the World and The Arab Dream.

The music video for Rajieen, filmed at the Olive Wood Studios, Amman's latest film studios, shows actual footage from Gaza and the history of the occupation in Palestine bringing an unfiltered lens often absent in media narratives.

All revenue generated from the track and video will be dedicated to supporting the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

Shehzad Roy dedicates new song to Palestinian children

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

