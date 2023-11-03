Rajieen, an anthem for Palestinians produced by 25 artists West Asia and North Africa

Projecting a remarkable display of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, 25 artists from West Asia and North Africa (WANA) came together to create Rajieen, a moving anthem that resonates with the Muslim world's support and sympathy for Palestinians and their unwavering resilience against Israeli forces.
The project is an extraordinary feat created by Nasir AlBashir, an acclaimed Jordanian producer and multi-instrumentalist, and production from Egyptian singer-songwriter and producer Marwan Moussa and producer Amr Shomali. The sound track sits as a powerful anthem to call the world to unite on humanitarian grounds.
Artists gathered at Levant Studios in Amman, as per GQ, while others participated remotely in the shooting process.
The participating artists include Saif Safadi, Dana Salah, Ghalia Chaker, Afroto, Nordo, Saif Shroof, Akhras, Issam AlNajjar, Amir Eid, Balti, Wessam Qutub, Dina Wideidi, Bataineh, Omar Rammal, AlYung, Randar, Vortex, Small X, ALA, Fuad Gritli, Donia Wael, Zeyne, Marwan Moussa, Dafencii, and former GQ Middle East cover star, Marwan Pablo.
The brain behind Rajieen includes Nasir AlBashir, Palestinian-Jordanian writer and actor Hayat Abu Samra, Jordanian creative director Farah Hourani, Reem Kanj, co-founder of Ego & East Talent Management, Founder of Beirut Records & International Artist Manager Hiba Abou Haidar, Libyan director Ahmad Kwifiya, and Palestinian filmmaker Omar Rammal.
Fusing hip-hop, rap, Arabic backbeats, and soulful elements, Rajieen stands besides legendary compositions like We Are the World and The Arab Dream.
The music video for Rajieen, filmed at the Olive Wood Studios, Amman's latest film studios, shows actual footage from Gaza and the history of the occupation in Palestine bringing an unfiltered lens often absent in media narratives.
All revenue generated from the track and video will be dedicated to supporting the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
