Shehzad Roy dedicates new song to Palestinian children

Renowned Pakistani singer and social activist, Shahzad Roy, has done the unbelievable for Palestinians through music. The music sensation recently released a song to show solidarity for the innocent Palestinian lives lost in the recent escalations between Hamas and Israel.
To show his undying love and staunch support with children who are victims of Israeli atrocities, the Kangna famed singer took to social media platform X, formely known as Twitter, and posted a video showing the brutalities of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) massacring innocent Palestinian children through bombings.
Roy's moving music video is directed by Faisal Qureshi. The video entails the atrocious attacks on Palestinian and their helplessness.
Highlighting the fact that “children are the most significant casualties in this conflict,” Roy detailed how the “video wil inform you about the situation in Gaza.”
The singer went on to lament how Palestine “has been under suppression for decades” and stated that “there is an evident reaction” now.
“This is the impact of wars on innocent children,” Roy said.
This video wil inform you about the situation in #Gaza particularly concerning children who are the most significant casualties in this conflict. #Palestine has been under suppression for decades & now,there is an evident reaction.This is the impact of wars on innocent children pic.twitter.com/moJxW2xVoh— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) October 11, 2023
Known for his philanthropy ventures and social activism, Roy has established himself as a beacon of hope for children across the globe. The singer also enjoys an illustrious career in the Pakistani music industry having released six albums since his debut in 1995. Roy is most famous for his 2008 socio-political album Qismat Apney Haath Mein.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
