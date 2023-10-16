Shehzad Roy dedicates new song to Palestinian children

Renowned Pakistani singer and social activist, Shahzad Roy, has done the unbelievable for Palestinians through music. The music sensation recently released a song to show solidarity for the innocent Palestinian lives lost in the recent escalations between Hamas and Israel.

To show his undying love and staunch support with children who are victims of Israeli atrocities, the Kangna famed singer took to social media platform X, formely known as Twitter, and posted a video showing the brutalities of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) massacring innocent Palestinian children through bombings.

Roy's moving music video is directed by Faisal Qureshi. The video entails the atrocious attacks on Palestinian and their helplessness.

Highlighting the fact that “children are the most significant casualties in this conflict,” Roy detailed how the “video wil inform you about the situation in Gaza.”

The singer went on to lament how Palestine “has been under suppression for decades” and stated that “there is an evident reaction” now.

“This is the impact of wars on innocent children,” Roy said.

This video wil inform you about the situation in #Gaza particularly concerning children who are the most significant casualties in this conflict. #Palestine has been under suppression for decades & now,there is an evident reaction.This is the impact of wars on innocent children pic.twitter.com/moJxW2xVoh — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) October 11, 2023

Known for his philanthropy ventures and social activism, Roy has established himself as a beacon of hope for children across the globe. The singer also enjoys an illustrious career in the Pakistani music industry having released six albums since his debut in 1995. Roy is most famous for his 2008 socio-political album Qismat Apney Haath Mein.

