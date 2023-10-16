  

Black magic or saliva? Hardik Panday explains his 'weird act' during PAKvIND match

11:15 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
Black magic or saliva? Hardik Panday explains his 'weird act' during PAKvIND match
A weird act of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya with the ball before dismissing Imamul Haq for 20 in the Pakistan-India World Cup clash has grabbed a lot of limelight. 

On Saturday, India produced an enormous seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Team India had won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the match. During the match, Pandya removed Pakistan opener Imamul Haq. Apart from the wicket, his weird gesture before the delivery caught public attention with some claiming that the bowler was doing some black magic and others saying he had applied saliva to the ball. 

Pandya was asked about this by the broadcaster later and he said, "I was actually telling myself that I should have bowled with a better length."

After dismissing Imam, Pandya signalled him to go out, for which he is also being criticized by the Pakistani fans.

