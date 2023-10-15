  

Wasim Akram fumes after Babar, Kohli exchange World Cup jerseys after PAKvIND match

06:58 PM | 15 Oct, 2023
Babar Kohli Shirt exchange

Wasim Akram, a cricketing star and former captain of Pakistan, expressed his displeasure with Babar Azam's public jersey swap with Virat Kohli.

The two outstanding cricketers of today frequently voiced their admiration and regard for one another.

However, Wasim Akram disagreed with the fact that this discussion was made public. Akram was alerted to a fan's question slamming Babar Azam for the open jersey exchange with Kohli during a panel discussion on "The Pavilion" after the game.

The query read, "I see Babar is receiving two shirts from Virat Kohli, this video is being played over and over again by everyone. However, this should be a private matter; it should not be done in public after your supporters are so devastated after a poor performance.''

As for the highly anticipated match, India emerged victorious with a remarkable 7-wicket win. Rohit Sharma's impressive 86 runs, featuring 6 fours and sixes, solidified India's win. In tandem, Pakistan seemingly struggled and only managed to score 191.

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan restrict Instagram comments following World Cup defeat by India

