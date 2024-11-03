New Zealand beat India in Mumbai Test, clinching 3-0 whitewash

New Zealand defeated India in Mumbai Test, clinching a 3-0 whitewash in the series on Sunday.

New Zealand became the fourth team in the world to whitewash India in a three-match Test series on home soil, following England, Australia, and the West Indies.

This series marks the first time New Zealand has managed a clean sweep against India in a three-match Test series, both at home and away. This is also a historic achievement for New Zealand, as they had never won a three-match Test series outside their home ground before.

In the first innings of the Mumbai Test, New Zealand posted 235 runs before being bowled out. In response, India scored 236 runs to take a slight lead. However, in the second innings, the Kiwis were dismissed for just 174, giving Rohit’s side a target of only 146 runs. Yet, India’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure.

Apart from three players, none of the Indian batsmen reached double figures in the second innings. Captain Rohit Sharma managed 11, Washington Sundar 12, while Rishabh Pant top-scored with 64.

For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel took six wickets, conceding only 57 runs.