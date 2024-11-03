Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KP Introduces Life Insurance in Sehat Card for Enhanced Public Health Security

PESHAWAR –  In a major boost to healthcare services, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has announced that life insurance will now be included in the province’s Sehat Card program. This expansion aims to provide financial security and enhanced healthcare benefits to residents across the province.

To support this ambitious enhancement, the KP government is upgrading public hospitals to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all citizens, regardless of where they live. With these upgrades, the program will offer free healthcare services through a wider network of facilities.

“Healthcare is a top priority for our administration,” Gandapur stated, underscoring the program’s goal to improve quality of life for KP’s residents. By focusing on strengthening local healthcare facilities, the government aims to make basic healthcare services available at the community level. This strategy not only enhances access but also reduces pressure on major hospitals, allowing them to focus on specialized treatments.

The KP administration is also refining the Sehat Card scheme to improve efficiency and prevent misuse. These updates have already resulted in notable improvements in free treatment services for residents, officials report.

In a recent meeting with the Insaf Doctors Forum, Chief Minister Gandapur shared his vision for KP’s healthcare system. He emphasized the need for ongoing reforms and committed to expanding service delivery across the province’s public health facilities.

The addition of life insurance to the Sehat Card, along with these broader healthcare reforms, reflects the KP government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible, efficient, and supportive of the province’s well-being.

 

 

