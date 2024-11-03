Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PPSC announces over 1,600 new positions in Punjab police: Details inside

LAHORE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has opened applications for 1,613 new vacancies in the Punjab Police, including roles for Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Junior Traffic Wardens. These positions are offered under the department’s service quota and are part of PPSC Advertisement No. 31.

The announcement was shared on PPSC’s official Twitter page, though the full details of the advertisement are yet to be posted on the PPSC website. Candidates interested in applying are advised to regularly check the PPSC site, where the full advertisement and additional application details are expected to be uploaded soon.

The deadline for applications is set for November 19, 2024. PPSC has also posted images of the job advertisement on Twitter, providing initial information on the positions.

To ensure they don’t miss any updates, applicants are encouraged to monitor both the PPSC’s Twitter account and website for the latest announcements and any adjustments in the recruitment process.

