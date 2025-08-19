India announce 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

Defending champions India have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates next month. The return of several big names has significantly strengthened the team.

According to a report published on the ICC website, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain of the squad. He will lead the side in pursuit of a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is making his return to white-ball cricket for the first time since the 2024 World Cup. Since last year, he had only been playing Test matches and missed several limited-overs series, including the Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named among the reserve players.

India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Jitesh Sharma

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakravarthy

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Sanju Samson

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

Reserves:

Prasidh Krishna

Washington Sundar

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Yashasvi Jaiswal