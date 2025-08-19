India announce 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

Defending champions India have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates next month. The return of several big names has significantly strengthened the team.
According to a report published on the ICC website, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain of the squad. He will lead the side in pursuit of a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is making his return to white-ball cricket for the first time since the 2024 World Cup. Since last year, he had only been playing Test matches and missed several limited-overs series, including the Champions Trophy.
On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named among the reserve players.
India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Shubman Gill
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Jitesh Sharma
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakravarthy
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Sanju Samson
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh
Reserves:
Prasidh Krishna
Washington Sundar
Riyan Parag
Dhruv Jurel
Yashasvi Jaiswal