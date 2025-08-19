Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Pakistan out, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan in as tournament kicks off on Aug 29

The Asian Hockey Federation has announced the schedule for the Asia Cup Hockey Tournament 2025.

The tournament will begin in India on August 29, with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan replacing Pakistan and Oman. A total of eight teams will compete, divided into two groups.

Host India has been placed in Pool A alongside China, Japan, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B features Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh.

The opening match on August 29 will be played between Malaysia and Bangladesh, while India will face China the same day in their first match. The final, third-place playoff, and fifth/sixth place matches will all be held on September 7.

Although the Indian government had announced that Pakistani players would be issued visas, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) declined to participate due to security concerns. Tournament organizers had already approached Bangladesh in advance to replace Pakistan.