Faisalabad bandits snatch 4 large pizzas from delivery boy at gunpoint

FAISALABAD – In a bizarre twist on the typical heist, a pair of pizza-loving robbers struck in Faisalabad, robbing a delivery boy of four freshly-baked pizzas at gunpoint.

The incident took place late at night after an order was placed to a well-known pizza chain. The unsuspecting delivery driver, Usman, followed the directions to Street No. 1 in Kahkashan Colony, where he expected to find hungry customers. Instead, he was met by two armed men on a motorcycle with an unusual demand: hand over the pizzas, or else!

The “pizza pirates,” as some locals have started calling them, made off with the pizzas, leaving Usman stunned and empty-handed. Police quickly registered a case at the Saddar Police Station against the unidentified suspects, with charges of what could only be described as “culinary robbery.”

This isn’t the gang’s first taste of the pie, either. Just days earlier, in Sufian Town, two men fitting a similar description snatched two pizzas worth Rs 1,800 from another delivery boy. Locals and police alike are scratching their heads, wondering if Faisalabad has its own “Pizza Bandits” on the loose.

In the meantime, delivery drivers have been advised to stay alert and keep an eye out for any suspicious “pizza enthusiasts” lurking on motorbikes.