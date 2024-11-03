From Harmony to Empowerment: Water Project Aims to Transform Karachi’s Slums

The last Friday, November 1st, the airwaves of FM-101 came alive around 2:00pm with the voice of Hajra Naz, the charismatic host (RJ) from Radio Pakistan Karachi. In her warm and engaging manner, Hajra introduced listeners to a radio program centered on a transformative project currently taking shape in Karachi’s slum areas.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), specifically under its Katchi Abadis initiative, aims to significantly improve water and sewerage infrastructure in some of Karachi’s most underserved communities. Starting with a pilot phase in Essa Nagri and Soba Nagar, this project combines infrastructure development with sustainable community mobilization. Its mission is not only to address the urgent needs of water and sanitation but also to build community resilience and empowerment.

The radio program featured Hamida Kaleem, a Gender Specialist and Focal Person for KWSSIP’s Katchi Abadi Program, and Javaid Iqbal from the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), the project’s implementing partner.

Hamida began the discussion by detailing the current challenges faced by residents in informal settlements—many of whom struggle daily with limited access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities. She explained how KWSSIP goes beyond just providing infrastructure; it’s also empowering local communities to take ownership of these improvements. The initiative encourages residents to become active stewards of their environment and agents of positive, sustainable change.

As the conversation developed, both Hamida and Javed answered questions, giving listeners a deeper understanding of the project’s goals. They shared KWSSIP’s commitment to fostering community-led development and ensuring that solutions are rooted in the communities themselves.

Midway through the program, the RJ paused for a moment of reflection, introducing a spiritual musical interlude—a well-loved ‘Kalam’ that resonated with listeners, adding a heartfelt, emotional element to the discussion.

Following this contemplative break, the conversation resumed, touching on an essential aspect of KWSSIP’s work: promoting interfaith harmony. In response to a question, Javaid highlighted how the project has brought together Christian, Muslim, and other communities to work collaboratively for the upliftment of their neighborhoods. This initiative has provided a platform where individuals from different backgrounds can unite, share perspectives, and tackle social challenges with renewed hope and solidarity.

The project’s emphasis on inclusivity has been particularly impactful, as it actively involves women and transgender individuals, providing them with new opportunities to participate in decision-making and community development. This approach seeks to address historical marginalization and create an environment where all community members can step forward, be heard, and contribute to meaningful change.

Hamida and Javaid concluded the program with inspiring closing remarks, reminding listeners that transformative change is possible when communities come together. The broadcast ended, but the message of hope and empowerment resonated beyond the airwaves, reinforcing the idea that progress is achieved one step at a time, with unity and determination paving the way.