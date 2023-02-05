Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in UK on maiden visit

Web Desk 01:45 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in UK on maiden visit
Source: Screengrabs

LONDON – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has arrived in the United Kingdom on a five-day visit, where he will attend the Wilton Park conference and interact with the defence officials.

Gen Asim’s maiden visit to the Kingdom, saying the country’s top general will attend meetings on defense-related issues till February 9, reported Dawn.

COAS will call on the country’s defence officials and chief of the general staff of the British army. In the British capital, the army chief will attend a conference at Wilton Park, which was formed to foster multi-nation dialogue.

Hindustan Times also shared a report, saying Pakistan Army Chief visited the UK at the invitation of the UK government and will address the 5th joint UK-Pak stabilization conference at Wilton Park.

Despite the reports, Pakistan's military media wing has not shared any development about the crucial visit of the country’s top commander.

Pakistan Army chief meets UAE premier to strengthen bilateral ties

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

11:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

10:51 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army pays tribute to Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

09:32 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

09:05 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

PTI refuses to attend all parties conference on deteriorating security situation in Pakistan

07:54 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

AML chief Sheikh Rashid sent on 14-day judicial remand

04:00 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) being celebrated today

04:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: