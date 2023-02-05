Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in UK on maiden visit

LONDON – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has arrived in the United Kingdom on a five-day visit, where he will attend the Wilton Park conference and interact with the defence officials.

Gen Asim’s maiden visit to the Kingdom, saying the country’s top general will attend meetings on defense-related issues till February 9, reported Dawn.

COAS will call on the country’s defence officials and chief of the general staff of the British army. In the British capital, the army chief will attend a conference at Wilton Park, which was formed to foster multi-nation dialogue.

Hindustan Times also shared a report, saying Pakistan Army Chief visited the UK at the invitation of the UK government and will address the 5th joint UK-Pak stabilization conference at Wilton Park.

Despite the reports, Pakistan's military media wing has not shared any development about the crucial visit of the country’s top commander.