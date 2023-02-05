Search

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs0.5m (Check New Rates Here)

Web Desk 02:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Source: @hondapakistanofficial (Instagram)

KARACHI – After Toyota, Suzuki, and KIA, Honda Atlas has jacked up prices of its entire line-up, with the surge going as high as Rs0.55 million.

In a notice sent to its dealers, the carmaker giant cited local currency devaluation, uncertain economic conditions, and soaring inflation as key reasons behind the surge.

It however maintained that the company has tried its best to pass on minimum impact to its customers.

The price of its most famous Civic 1.5L CVT has increased to Rs 7,299,000 with a price difference of Rs500,000. City 1.2L is now available at Rs4,329,000, and BRV at Rs5,649,000.

The top-of-the-line model of Civic RS1.5 CVT has soared to Rs8,649,000 with an increase of RsRs550,000.

The new prices will come into effect from February 6, the notice said.

The worsening economic crisis badly affected the auto sector as the country’s leading carmaker Suzuki has not produced even a single vehicle in 2023. The other auto giants are also facing the severe impact of the dilapidating situation, witnessing several non-production days every week.

Toyota increases car prices again by up to Rs1.16m (Check new rates here)

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

