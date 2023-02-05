Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs0.5m (Check New Rates Here)

KARACHI – After Toyota, Suzuki, and KIA, Honda Atlas has jacked up prices of its entire line-up, with the surge going as high as Rs0.55 million.
In a notice sent to its dealers, the carmaker giant cited local currency devaluation, uncertain economic conditions, and soaring inflation as key reasons behind the surge.
It however maintained that the company has tried its best to pass on minimum impact to its customers.
The price of its most famous Civic 1.5L CVT has increased to Rs 7,299,000 with a price difference of Rs500,000. City 1.2L is now available at Rs4,329,000, and BRV at Rs5,649,000.
The top-of-the-line model of Civic RS1.5 CVT has soared to Rs8,649,000 with an increase of RsRs550,000.
The new prices will come into effect from February 6, the notice said.
The worsening economic crisis badly affected the auto sector as the country’s leading carmaker Suzuki has not produced even a single vehicle in 2023. The other auto giants are also facing the severe impact of the dilapidating situation, witnessing several non-production days every week.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.