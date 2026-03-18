NADRA expands ID card, B-Form services to 1,000 more e-Sahulat franchises [Check City Names]

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has extended its services to an additional 1,000 e-Sahulat franchise locations, bringing the total to 3,000 outlets nationwide.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, citizens can now access a wide range of services at these franchises. These include issuing B-Forms for children up to 10 years old, renewing or replacing lost national identity cards, and canceling ID cards of deceased family members.

The rollout covers multiple districts across the country:

Sindh: Karachi (Malir, East, Central, West, South, Korangi, Kemari), Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Matiari, Jamshoro, and Tharparkar.

Punjab: Lahore, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sambrial, Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Talagang, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Vehari, Pakpattan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Layyah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar, Khyber, Bannu, North Waziristan, Buner, Swabi, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mohmand, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Mardan, and Swat.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir: Bhimber, Mirpur, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Neelum.

With this expansion, NADRA aims to make essential registration and identification services more accessible for citizens across Pakistan.