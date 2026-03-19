Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Market Rates – 19 March 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan shows mixed yet largely stable trend, with major foreign currencies holding firm against the rupee in the latest trading session.

US Dollar remained steady, trading at Rs279.3 for buying and Rs280.35 for selling, continuing to dominate the forex market. Euro also maintained a strong position, hovering between Rs322.13 and Rs327.05, while the British pound stood out among top performers, trading as high as Rs377.25 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.55 for buying and Rs76.9 for selling, while Saudi riyal traded between Rs73.8 and Rs74.75. The Qatari riyal and Omani riyal also showed stability, reflecting steady demand driven by remittance flows from the region.

Other major currencies displayed modest movements. Australian dollar ranged from Rs194.97 to Rs198, and the Canadian dollar traded between Rs200.43 and Rs205.5. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan stood at Rs36.6 for buying and Rs37.65 for selling.

In Asian market, the Japanese yen remained one of the lowest-valued currencies at Rs1.73 to Rs1.82, while the Indian rupee traded between Rs2.15 and Rs2.45.