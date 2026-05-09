Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab under fire for defying Traffic Rules in viral video

KARACHI – Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab garnered unwanted attention after arriving at Sindh Assembly on an electric bike without wearing a helmet, despite strict enforcement of helmet laws and heavy fines being imposed across the country.

The incident quickly gained traction after clips surfaced on social media showing the PPP leader riding into the assembly premises without any protective headgear, triggering criticism and widespread debate online.

مرتضی وہاب کے آس پاس موٹر سائیکل سواروں نے ہیلمٹ پہن رکھے ہیں لیکن وہ کھلم کھلا ٹریفک قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کر رہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/VZAWLXH8DK — Muqadas Farooq Awan (@muqadasawann) May 8, 2026

The timing of episode added further fuel to the backlash, as Sindh government continues its strict crackdown on traffic violations through an automated e-challan system. Under the system, motorcyclists can face fines of up to Rs10,000 for not wearing helmets, making the mayor’s appearance particularly controversial for many observers.

Speaking to reporters after reaching the assembly, Wahab defended the moment, saying that riding a motorcycle was “not difficult” for him and recalling that he used to ride bicycles during his childhood. He added that his visit was purely for an official meeting at the assembly. Wahab revealed that he holds car driving license, and does not currently possess a motorcycle license. He also stated that he now plans to purchase a helmet and apply for a motorcycle license in the future.

The incident reignited strong debate over accountability, fairness, and equal enforcement of traffic laws in Karachi, especially at a time when authorities are intensifying action against violations citywide.

Masses are fuming as Sindh government launched its automated e-challan system in October last year under Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS). The AI-powered system uses CCTV cameras to detect violations including overspeeding, signal jumping, and helmet non-compliance.