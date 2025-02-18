Helmet declared mandatory for motorcycle rickshaw drivers in Lahore

LAHORE – The traffic police has decided to make it mandatory for those driving motorcycle rickshaws or loader rickshaws to wear helmets in Lahore.

The chief traffic officer (CTO) said strict action will be taken against drivers of motorcycle rickshaw and loader rickshaw for violating the rules.

The officer said an awareness campaign will be launched this week, during which briefings will be given, and helmets will be provided to rickshaw drivers.

CTO added that strict action will be taken against them for not wearing helmets, starting from next Monday, adding that the measures are being taken to ensure safety of people.

Previously, it was mandatory for motorcycle riders to wear the helmets. The traffic police impose a fine of Rs2,000 for riding a two-wheel motorcycle without a crash helmet.

The traffic police have taken various steps to ensure the safety to drivers and public. Recently, it launched a crackdown on those who were driving vehicles without a valid driving licence.

The traffic authorities charge a fixed fee for the issuance of the licence which may vary by type of licence or region.

The latest fee for the car, motorcycle driving license stands at Rs1,800 per year.