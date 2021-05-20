PCB gets green signal for hosting remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI – The remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches are set to stage in Abu Dhabi as the Pakistan Cricket Board has been given all pending approvals from the UAE government.

We have received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the conducting of the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed Thursday.

BIG NEWS FOR FANS: PCB has secured all pending approvals from the UAE government, the remaining #HBLPSL6 matches are now good to go in Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/ErPOkYrmKB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 20, 2021

This is a developing story, more to follow…