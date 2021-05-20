PCB gets green signal for hosting remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi
Web Desk
01:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
PCB gets green signal for hosting remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi
Share

DUBAI – The remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches are set to stage in Abu Dhabi as the Pakistan Cricket Board has been given all pending approvals from the UAE government.

We have received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the conducting of the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed Thursday.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

More From This Category
Rags to riches: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan all ...
01:17 PM | 20 May, 2021
Professional exams can now be held if ...
12:14 PM | 20 May, 2021
Voting underway for PS-70 by-polls in Badin
11:44 AM | 20 May, 2021
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to attend UNGA ...
11:24 AM | 20 May, 2021
Gaza massacre: Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt ...
11:05 AM | 20 May, 2021
13 killed, scores injured as bus turns turtle in ...
10:23 AM | 20 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta
11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr