06:37 PM | 19 May, 2021
PSL6 postponed again for indefinited period
The remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL6) have been postponed for an indefinite period months after it was suspended after players and officials tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The latest development follows the recent permission from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for holding the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the franchises, local media reported, adding that the tournament has been put off again due to operational complications.

The franchises had to bear a heavy cost, and there were issues of vaccinating players and staffers against the coronavirus, Geo News reported citing sources.

On Tuesday, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) gave a green light to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Reports said that the UAE's cricket body had informed PCB, which was anxiously waiting for a reply from the Gulf state, in this regard.

Pakistani authorities had approached the UAE for holding the matches of the PSL 2021, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country after the Arab country emerged as a favourite place during a meeting between PCB and all franchises.

The UAE, as per reports, had previously granted permission for holding the matches but it was unclear whether the matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

