PSL 2021, Match 8 – Babar Azam lifts Karachi Kings to victory against Multan Sultans

Web Desk
05:50 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
PSL 2021, Match 8 – Babar Azam lifts Karachi Kings to victory against Multan Sultans
Share

KARACHI – Babar Azam smashed 90 unbeaten to hand Karachi Kings an impressive victory against Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

Multan Sultans earlier set a 196-run target for Karachi Kings.   

Kings won the toss and invited the Multan Sultans to bat first.

The match started 2:00 pm (Pakistan time) at Karachi’s National Stadium.

SQUADS

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

More From This Category
Bayer’s Berocca joins hands with Quetta ...
04:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore ...
03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
#HappySurpriseDayIndia – Pakistan celebrates ...
02:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 8 – Karachi Kings to face Multan ...
11:00 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
Pakistan shall respond with full might to defend ...
10:25 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
PM Imran congratulates nation, salutes Pakistan ...
10:05 AM | 27 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video
05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr