PSL 2021, Match 8 – Babar Azam lifts Karachi Kings to victory against Multan Sultans

KARACHI – Babar Azam smashed 90 unbeaten to hand Karachi Kings an impressive victory against Multan Sultans in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

Multan Sultans earlier set a 196-run target for Karachi Kings.

Kings won the toss and invited the Multan Sultans to bat first.

The match started 2:00 pm (Pakistan time) at Karachi’s National Stadium.

SQUADS

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram